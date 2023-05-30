Police issues traffic guidelines for Uganda Martyrs' Day in Namugongo
The traffic Commander for Kampala Metropolitan Rogers Nsereko Kauma has issued traffic guidelines to be followed before during and after Uganda Martyrs' Day commemoration in Namugongo.
He says along Jinja Kampala highway, traffic will move normally.
Kireka to Kyaliwajjala will only take vehicles that will be towards Namungongo. Several people have been asked to plan their movements during the day to avoid any inconvenience with police.