Police nab phone thieving racket, number plate thieves

Authorities in Fort Portal are holding four men for being in possession of stolen property. Those picked up were identified as Patrick Tusiime, Bob Amanyire, Hamidu Mugenyi and one Nigerian national Musa Oze. This follows persistent complaints about stolen phones that led the police to track Tusiime’s phone repair shop in Fort Portal, where authorities recovered several stolen mobile phones. The Rwenzori West region spokesperson Vincent Twesige added that a one John Bosco Muhweezi was also behind a racket that stole car number plates and is already in custody after he was found with seven of them.