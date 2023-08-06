Police recover five more bodies from Lake Victoria

A combined team of police and army marines has retrieved three more bodies from Lake Victoria, following a Wednesday boat accident that resulted in more than 20 people drowning off Nsanzi Island.

According to Ubaldo Bamunoba, the commander of the marine police unit, this recovery brings the number of bodies retrieved so far to 5, all of them being female victims.

Bamunoba says the bodies have now been handed over to the police at Kasenyi landing site near Entebbe as they await identification by their relatives and appropriate burial arrangements.