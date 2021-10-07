Police rejects claims it rearrested MPs Ssegirinya, Ssewanyana

Police says it lacks knowledge on which security agency re-arrested Mps Muhammad Ssegirinya and Allan Ssewanyana after their release on bail from Prison. Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, Martins Okoth Ochola told MPs that the president’s proposal of scrapping police bond was left to the Attorney General for guidance. The remarks were made during a review meeting with the defence parliamentary committee on the achievements and challenges of the financial year 2020/2021.