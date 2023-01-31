Police says that Salaama school fire was an act of arson
Police have revealed that the fire which gutted Salama School of the Blind in Mukono was an act of arson. This comes after police investigators discovered a matchbox and a bottle, which they believe were used to start the fire. According to the Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, the fire is believed to have been ignited by a male figure after DNA tests matched those of a man. The next step is for police to collect DNA samples from all staff at the school, including other suspects, to establish the unscrupulous person behind the arson attack.