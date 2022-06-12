Police shoot wrong person in pursuit of robbery suspect

The Police confirm that they are continuing the hunt for the missing member of a six-person family in Kamuli A zone in Kireka, Kira municipality. This follows the arrest of the rest of the family members, on grounds that he was involved in a robbery. However, as PATRICK SENYONDO, the manhunt has resulted in the shooting of another person who was mistaken for the suspect. The victim, who was shot at Namataba in Mukono as the police sought the missing man is now admitted to Kawolo Hospital for treatment.