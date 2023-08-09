Population growth strains water resources in Albertine Region

Environmentalists are worried about the rapid population growth in Uganda saying it will continue having a negative impact on the environment. They say that over population forces people to settle in wetlands resorting to cultivating in water catchment areas. In bid to restore and conserve the encroached areas, The Ministry of Water and Environment has designed a strategic plan for the management of key wetlands under the Albertine Water Management Zone. The targeted wetlands include River Nile, River Kafu, River Lubigi and Lake Albert and it will be implemented in 26 Districts surrounding the said wetlands.