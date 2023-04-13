Post mortem of proposed tax amendments

Uganda's government is under pressure to boost tax revenue collections, with the goal of increasing collections from UGX 25 trillion in the current financial year to UGX 28 trillion in the upcoming 2023/24 financial year. To achieve this, new tax measures have been presented to Parliament for deliberation. The proposed tax measures, including amendments to several bills, will take effect on July 1st, 2023, unless amended by Parliament. While the government believes these measures will help build Uganda's economy, some wonder if they will instead suppress individual growth. Tax lawyer Denise Kakembo will delve into the details of these proposals.