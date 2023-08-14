President Museveni advises couples on fighting poverty

President Museveni has challenged married couples to practical ways of wealth creation to effectively fight poverty at the household and national levels. He explained that once a couple works together to raise their wealth profile, it usually works well. The president's call was delivered by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja during a wedding reception for Eng Benon and Annet Kasasira at Lake View Hotel in Mbarara, over the weekend. Museveni asked the couple to adopt the African tradition of the communal upbringing of children, where a child is raised by the community.