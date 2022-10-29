President Museveni approves new public transport investors

President Yoweri Museveni has given a go-ahead to a delegation of United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based One Mobility Group to extend their services to Uganda by improving Kampala's mass public transport system. Meeting the Dubai-based group at State House Entebbe, the president insisted that they must use buses made or assembled in Uganda.

The Vice Chairman of One Mobility Group, Mr Omeir Mohamed Omeir Yousef Al Mheiri assured Gen. Museveni that they are very much ready to work with the two local bus manufacturing companies in order to achieve a common goal of putting an end to the traffic congestion in Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area.