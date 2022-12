President Yoweri Museveni says he is unaware of any abductions, extra-judicial killings, or even illegal detention of Ugandans happening in the country. Museveni, told US-based Ugandan Journalist Remmy Bahati on the sidelines of the US-Africa summit, that mistakes by panicky security forces in November 2020 had led to the death of 54 Ugandans and that the killer officers are now being retrained and guided.