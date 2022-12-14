President Museveni endorsed for 2026 general election

The NRM Secretary General, Richard Todwong has said that the party's Central Executive Committee in their last retreat at Chobe Safari Lodge in Nwoya district in 2019 endorsed president Museveni as the sole candidate in the 2026 general elections. This revelation comes at a time when NRM supporters in various parts of the country are endorsing Museveni. Recently, Museveni, who is also the NRM chairperson hinted that it is still early to discuss the 2026 politics. He was responding to people at the NRM youth symposium after they asked him to contest in 2026.