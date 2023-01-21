President urges health workers to grasp prevention concept

President Museveni has emphasized the need for health workers to grasp the prevention concept in the health sector to ensure that 75 per cent of diseases are prevented in Uganda. The president, who was meeting health workers at Kololo, yesterday, insisted that Medical Doctors have the capacity to eliminate most of the sicknesses that affect citizens. The meeting had been called a luncheon for Medical Doctors and Engineers sponsored by the State House to study at university. The doctors reminded the president of the need to build more houses for scientists so that they live near their workplaces. The president agreed to the request and also promised to improve the state of hospitals by building well-equipped structures.