Problems with census are isolated incidents - Mukiza

The Uganda Bureau of Statistics blames most of the glitches registered today during the National Census, on the backdoor recruitment of enumerators at the Local Government level. Speaking to NTV, Dr. Chris Mukiza the Executive Director of the Uganda Bureau of Statistics revealed that over 20,000 enumerators were recruited outside the system, hence leading to a system failure because they have no access rights to the UBOS online portal system. Dr. Mukiza says he has since instructed the District Census Officers to include this lot onto the UBOS online system. The Statistics boss has also assured the country that all citizens will be counted by the end of the exercise on the 19th of May as Sudhir Byaruhanga reports.