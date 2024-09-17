Promoters of new FDC party consider suing EC over name

The Electoral Commission says it is unmoved by the one-week ultimatum from the Katonga Road faction of the Forum for Democratic Change party, to have the group furnished with registration forms for a political party. The EC says it was only being courteous in responding to their request for reservation of the proposed People’s Front for Freedom for a political party name, which process does not necessarily necessitate their engagement. This came about as the Katonga group expressed alarm at the electoral body's response, in which it summarily rejected the reservation of a political party name and colors because they resemble those of existing political vehicles.