Rebecca Kadaga urges action against gender-based violence

First Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Kadaga has called on leaders to advance the plight of women in Uganda by fighting all practices that dehumanize them. Speaking to members of the NRM Women's League at the party secretariat, Kadaga emphasized that vices like gender-based violence, female genital mutilation, and sexual harassment have no place in modern society. The National International Women's Day celebrations will take place on March 8 in Katakwi District.