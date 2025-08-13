Regional anti corruption bodies meet in Entebbe

The Inspector Generals of Governments in East Africa have launched a joint asset recovery inter-agency network to collectively tackle the issue of corruption in the region. According to Uganda's Inspector General of Government, Beti Kamya, there is coordinated or syndicate corruption that has crossed borders and requires a collective approach to address this vice. Kamya notes that many of these coordinated efforts are evident in the procurement processes related to infrastructure development in the region. She stated that steps have now been taken to trace asset recovery and conduct financial profiling of individuals involved. The member states have been meeting in Entebbe to further these efforts.