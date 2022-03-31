REGIONAL INTEGRATION :DR Congo to formally join EAC in April
The East African standby force will soon be operational to deal with the ongoing insecurity in the Democratic Republic of Congo once president Felix Tshisekedi signs the Treaty of accession and subsequently the Defence and security protocols that established the regional force. The Minister for East African affairs who is also the first Deputy prime minister Rebecca Kadaga says President Tshisekedi is expected to sign the treaty of accession by 14th April.