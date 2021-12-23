Regional leaders green-light negotiations on DRC’s admission

East African heads of state meeting at their 18th Extra-Ordinary Summit have directed the council of ministers to carry out the verification mission on the admission of the Democratic Republic of Congo into the EAC to expeditiously start and conclude negotiations and report to the next Summit. The virtual summit was attended by Presidents Yoweri Museveni, Uhuru Kenyatta, Paul Kagame and Samia Suluhu Hassan. Prosper Bazombanza and Deng Alor Kuol represented the Presidents of Burundi and South Sudan, respectively.