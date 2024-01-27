Regulatory board develops new measures

In a move to revolutionize gaming oversight, the Ministry of Finance and National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board have started a transformative partnership with Comrade D.O.O, a technology company to improve tax compliance in the gaming industry. The collaboration has resulted in the development of a National Central Electronic Monitoring System that will address challenges in the gaming and betting industry, by offering solutions that range from enhanced compliance and increased revenue collection to improved enforcement and prioritizing responsible gaming.