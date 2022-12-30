Relatives gather remains of Lwengo accident victims

Police have commenced investigations into an accident that claimed the lives of 10 people and sent 12 others to Masaka hospital. The accident happened along Kyooko village, in Kkingo Sub County in Lwengo district. It is alleged that a trailer which was from Masaka heading to Mbarara had a tyre burst and the driver lost control and rammed into motor vehicles number and Mark II Grande. Today, the relatives of the victims have been flocking to Masaka hospital to collect the remains of their loved ones. We spoke to the Regional Traffic officer for Greater Masaka Richard Komakech and Masaka Hospital official Dr Muhammad Nsubuga about the accident.

