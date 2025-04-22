Remembering Pope Francis, we reflect on his 2015 visit to Uganda

As the world reflects on the Pope’s legacy, we now turn to how his messages of compassion resonated far beyond the Vatican, even here at home. During his time as head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis visited several countries in Africa, and Uganda was one of the few he chose. His visit in 2015 brought joy, hope, and unity to millions. NOBERT ATUKUNDA looks back at the Pope’s historic visit to Uganda and the beautiful memories made on that occasion.