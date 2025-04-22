Hello

Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa

Ready to continue your informative journey with us?

Hello

Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.

Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.

Subscribe for a month to get full access

Video

Remembering Pope Francis, we reflect on his 2015 visit to Uganda

As the world reflects on the Pope’s legacy, we now turn to how his messages of compassion resonated far beyond the Vatican, even here at home. During his time as head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis visited several countries in Africa, and Uganda was one of the few he chose. His visit in 2015 brought joy, hope, and unity to millions. NOBERT ATUKUNDA looks back at the Pope’s historic visit to Uganda and the beautiful memories made on that occasion.

In the headlines