Report reveals growth in UPE enrollment amid ongoing challenges

A report by the Initiative for Social and Economic Rights has highlighted the challenges facing Universal Primary Education (UPE) in Uganda. Despite these issues, the report indicates that enrollment in UPE schools is increasing, with over 8.6 million pupils currently attending school—up from just 3.1 million in 1996. With more than 36,000 primary schools across the country, the educational landscape is as diverse as the children it serves. However, the question remains: Is free access to public schools sufficient?