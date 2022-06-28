Reports show that 51% of smokers deal in illicit cigarettes

B.A.T Uganda sanctioned market research by a company called Kantar, a leading marketing data firm in the EAC on the prevalence of illicit trade in cigarettes in Uganda, which shows that in the second half of 2021, 23.8% of the cigarettes smoked in Uganda are illicit. Elly Karuhanga the chairman of B.A.T warns trade in illicit tobacco has been on the rise, making Uganda the biggest source of illicit cigarettes in neighboring countries according to another research conducted in Kenya.