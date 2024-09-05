Retired teacher embarks on successful mushroom business

Monica Tumusiime, who hails from Kaburengye Cell in Ishaka Division, Bushenyi District, has redefined retirement by turning to mushroom farming instead of seeking rest.

Transitioning from classroom management to nurturing mushrooms, Tumusiime’s post-retirement journey is a testament to unconventional reinvention, powered by support from the Emyooga Program.

In her mushroom garden, infused with the earthly scent of growth and new beginnings, she has shifted her legacy from educational leader to agricultural innovator.