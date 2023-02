Rev. Canon Prof. Olivia Nassaka Banja has been installed as the 7th Vice Chancellor of Ndejje University. She is also the first female Vice Chancellor of Ndejje University. Nassaka, a clergywoman in the Church of Uganda where she has served for 29 years, is also an associate Professor of African Christianity. She replaces Prof. Eriabu Lugujjo who has served in the position for 10 years.