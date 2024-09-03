Rise in inflation driving growth in savings
Investment through unit trusts is increasingly catching the eye of savers across the country and fund managers are attributing the significant growth in this space to the need by savers to harvest a good return at least higher than inflation.
Zac Kisesi, Acting Managing Director- of Old Mutual Investment Group Uganda, which holds about 70% of the market share, says assets under management could double shortly given the growing enthusiasm for saving in low-risk vehicles, adding that diaspora accounts are also growing at a very fast pace.