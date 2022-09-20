Rise in sugar prices leave traders bitter

It's sad news for sugar consumers and dealers. A kilogram of sugar that went for about Shs 4,000 a few months ago now costs between Shs 5,200 to 6,500. Traders whose livelihoods depend on sugar say that they're counting losses since their customers cannot keep up with the hiked prices. In Kampala's Central Business hub of Kikuubo, a mini-survey revealed that traders in sugar are slowly abandoning the business for other alternatives since their customer numbers are shrinking by the day.