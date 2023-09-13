Road safety campaign along the Northern corridor

The northern corridor is the busiest transportation route in the region, linking the landlocked economies of Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, and Eastern DRC. Numerous studies show that road traffic crashes along the northern corridor constitute a significant loss of lives. According to the WHO Global Status Report on Road Safety 2018, estimated fatality rates per 100,000 population for Northern Corridor member states, Uganda accounts for 29%. Therefore, a road safety campaign for the Northern Corridor is crucial. To put it in perspective, Omae Nyarandi, Executive Secretary of the Northern Corridor Transit and Transport Coordination Authority (NCTTCA), is here, along with a representative from the Ministry of Transport.