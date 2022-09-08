Rules and discipline committee orders MP Twaha Kagabo to write apology

Parliament’s Committee on Rules, Privileges and Discipline has given Bukoto South MP, Twaha Kagabo until Friday to hand in a written apology after he admitted lying that he had received 40 million shillings from Speaker Anita Among.

Last month Kagabo attempted to return the money through the Leader of Opposition in Parliament Matthias Mpuuga saying it was given to him for unclear reasons. Kagabo appeared before the committee on Wednesday.