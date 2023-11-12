Rupa school wants more for the girl child

Local leaders and teachers in Rupa sub-county in Moroto district are appealing to the government to invest more to create school incentives to improve the learning environment of the girl child.

The authorities say the school there is struggling with poor housing, poor feeding, a lack of dormitories, a library, and a computer lab. Many girls are also missing school due to increasing family needs.

All these needs came to the fore during an impromptu visit to the school by the state minister for primary education Joyce Moriku Kaducu to Rupa Primary School in Moroto district.