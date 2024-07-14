Rwanda Electoral Commission warns observers ahead of general election
The National Electoral Commission of Rwanda has warned election observers against interfering with the election process ahead of the general election on Monday.
Addressing observers from various countries in Africa and beyond in Kigali, Judith Mbabane, the Commissioner of the National Electoral Commission, emphasized that observers should refrain from accessing the voting booths and should operate only in accredited areas. Sudhir Byaruhanga, reporting from Kigali, provides further details.