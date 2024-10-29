Rwenzori Inter-Religious Council launches Anti-Corruption campaign

The Rwenzori Inter-Religious Council, led by its chairperson Bishop Reuben Kisembo, has launched a campaign against corruption today at St. John’s Cathedral in Fort Portal.

The campaign will be conducted in different churches across the region to sensitize believers to stop giving and asking for bribes in exchange for services.

Kisembo stated that the country has lost billions of shillings to corruption, which has crippled service delivery and denied people access to effective services from the government.

He added that most corrupt individuals are believers, which is why the Rwenzori Inter-Religious Council saw the need to start this campaign in places of worship, so people can understand that the Bible they believe in also condemns corruption.