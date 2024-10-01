Hello

Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa

Ready to continue your informative journey with us?

Hello

Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.

Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.

Subscribe for a month to get full access

Video

S.4 candidates to start exams on October 14

The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has released this year's final examination timetable, with papers set to start from October to December. The Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) exams will kick off on Friday, October 11th, with candidates' briefing. Over 1.3 million students are registered for the exams at four levels of learning, marking a 7.8% increase in candidature compared to last year. However, concerns remain for several candidates who risk not being graded due to delayed submission of continuous assessment results. If the centers fail to meet the new deadline of October 30th, affected learners could miss out on final grading.

In the headlines