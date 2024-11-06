Schools race against time to submit assessments or risk zero scores

Over 200 students from 33 schools participating in the new lower secondary school curriculum face the risk of receiving zero scores in their O-level exams. This is due to a missed deadline for submitting continuous assessments, which were due on October 30, 2024.

Under the new curriculum, schools are mandated to assess students from Senior One, with these continuous assessments contributing 20% to the final score. The remaining 80% is determined by the final UNEB exams.