Science teachers urged to teach practical skills in Lira competition


Science teachers under the Uganda Professional Science Teachers’ Union have been tasked with passing on knowledge to students that can help them solve problems in their communities. The leaders, who were meeting in Lira City, were told that such an approach can make learners innovative and useful even if they stop schooling at lower levels. This was during the Northern Uganda Regional Innovation Science Competition at Lango College in Lira City. Comboni College in Lira City was the best.

