Section of MPs from Northern Uganda disagree with Leader of Opposition

Court has ordered nine Forum for Democratic Change Katonga Road faction activists who were remanded on Monday, to provide recommendation letters from their respective Local Council I chairpersons and IDs in order to be granted bail.Following the ruling, the Interim head of the faction Erias Lukwago criticized the 2022 bail guidelines by Chief Justice Owiny Odollo which he says has been used as a precedent for today's ruling. Lukwago argued that the guidelines are overly stringent and impractical for people who are on remand to access the necessary bail application documents while in custody. He says that they plan to appeal the guidelines in the Constitutional Court because, according to him, they overstep judicial authority.