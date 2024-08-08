Video

Section of MPs from Northern Uganda disagree with Leader of Opposition

A section of Members of Parliament from Northern Uganda have described the decision by members of the Shadow Cabinet and Leader of Opposition in Parliament to boycott the regional sittings as unfortunate. The MPs say that money to facilitate the sittings is under the parliamentary budget, and holding sessions in Northern Uganda would help to address challenges being faced by people in the region. They were speaking to journalists at Parliament.

