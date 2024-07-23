Security deployed across Kampala as protest against corruption is banned
The government has deployed military and police forces around Parliament, the central business district, and some suburbs of Kampala City to deter a protest against rampant corruption and human rights abuses planned by young people.
Military armored personnel carriers patrolled the streets after police banned the protest, citing intelligence that criminally-minded individuals might hijack it to loot and vandalize. All roads to Parliament were blocked off, with security officials permitting access only to lawmakers and other parliamentary staff.
Those with businesses near Parliament experienced difficulty reaching their premises. Opposition leaders and rights activists, who claim that embezzlement and misuse of government funds are widespread in Uganda, have long accused President Museveni of failing to prosecute corrupt senior officials who are politically loyal or related to him.