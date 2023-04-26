Security officials say they are getting rid of machete gangs

The residents of Kirigime ward, Kabale Municipality in Kabale district have asked for more security in the wake of attacks by gangs using machetes. They recently left one person dead. The deputy resident district commissioner Ronald Bakak confirmed the development and that they have many suspects in custody while others have been charged. Chance Turyatemba said his attackers who were about seven, stopped him as he entered the gate to his home. Ivan Begumamu Chairman LC1 Bataka cell, Kirigime Kabale Municipality said that the machete-wielding thugs hacked seven people, leaving one dead.