Seeds of Gold: Mukono farmers tipped on value addition

State minister for Luwero Triangle Sarah Ndoboli Kataike has asked finance institutions to avoid complicating access to funds for farmers.

According to Kataike, the government has set schemes like Agriculture Credit Facility and Small Business Recovery Fund to benefit low-level farmers.

However, most farmers are failing to access these funds as a result of complications set by the financial institutions through which this money is channeled.

She spoke during the 32nd edition of the Seeds of Gold clinic at the National Coffee Research Institute in Mukono.