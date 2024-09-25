Several structures on Njeru stock farm demolished

Hello
With many political office seekers looking to ride on Gen Kainerugaba’s coattails into or back into Parliament, the announcement will force recalibrations with just 18 months left to the General...
The Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba warned that no civilian would take over from his father, an 80-year-old general who has ruled Uganda for nearly four decades
The president has directed Public Service Commission to advertise the positions of Executive Director, Deputy Executive Director, and Director of Public Health to appoint new officials within...