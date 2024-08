The shadow cabinet in parliament has called for a boycott of the upcoming Parliamentary Regional sittings that are slated to be held at various upcountry venues in the country between 28th and 29th August. According to the Leader of Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi, the sittings will each cost a whooping of 5billion shillings, which he says is untenable. Teddy Janet Kabasambu has more in this report.