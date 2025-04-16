Shs4.3 trillion needed to finance FY 2025/26 priorities

Hello

The Parliamentary Committee on Health has formally unveiled a comprehensive report advocating for a Shs4.3 trillion budget for the 2025/26 fiscal year. Central to the report was a request for Shs7.1 billion to establish regional cancer institutes in Gulu and Mbarara, alongside a call for Shs15.9 billion to ensure essential medical supplies reach these facilities. The committee also underlined the need for Shs8.8 billion to operationalise the newly completed UPDF National Referral Hospital in Mbuya and an additional Shs2 billion to improve civilian access to medical services. This comes on the back of a troubling Shs77 billion funding shortfall for health center IVs nationwide and ongoing drug supply deficiencies.

