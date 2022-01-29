SIMON LOKODO: Former minister dies in Switzerland

Former Ethics Minister Fr Simon Lokodo has died in Geneva Switzerland. The Uganda Media Centre Executive Director Ofwono Opondo confirmed the news.

However, it is still unclear what caused his death. Lokodo, who was until yesterday, a commissioner of the Uganda Human Rights Commission, was in Geneva to attend a review of the country at the UN Human Rights Commission, at which the country was challenged on its human rights record.

The 64-year-old, was born in Kaabong district and had previously been a parish priest of Kaabong Catholic parish when he was elected to join politics in 2006.