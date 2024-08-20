Six die in Kyazanga accident

The Police in greater Masaka are looking into a traffic crash that claimed 6 lives and left 37 others after a bus crashed into a Mitsubishi Fuso truck at Kyazanga in Lwengo district, early today. According to the police, the Gateway Company bus, carrying passengers from Kisoro to Kampala, tried to overtake and collided with the FUSO truck, which was heading to Mbarara. The deceased included the bus driver, while the injured were rushed to nearby clinics for immediate medical management.