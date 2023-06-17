Six OPM officials released on 62m cash bail

In a related development, the anti-corruption court has released six officials from the office of the Prime Minister on bail.

The suspects were arrested by the Inspector General of Government on the 14th of June and remanded to Luzira on Wednesday.

The officials were released on cash bail, ranging from between 20 and 1 million shillings, depending on the gravity of their supposed offenses.

They are facing charges of embezzlement, abuse of office and causing financial loss, for failing to account for over 4 billion shillings meant for the peace-building initiative and development in Karamoja sub-region Sudhir Byaruhanga has more.