Six people are dead after two buses collide in Muhanga

Six people have died on the spot today morning after a Kenya bound bus belonging to Oxygen Bus Services collided head-on with a Rwanda bound bus belonging to Volcano Bus Company at Rwahi village at the border of Ntungamo and Rukiga district. Kigezi regional police commander SSP Ibrahim Saiga says the accident occurred at around 4am. The injured were taken to Kabale regional referral hospital. Several other victims were taken to different health units in Rukiga and Ntungamo districts. He says the Oxygen Bus Services coach was heading to Kampala enroute to Nairobi from Kigali while the Volcano Bus Company coach was heading to Kigali from Kampala. Both bus drivers died on spot.