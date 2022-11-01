Small decline in accidents, motorbike riders worst offenders - Report

A report compiled by the Police Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety indicates a slight decline in the number of traffic accidents every month, with 1,378 cases reported between October 1 to 29. In these, 257 people died. This compares with as many as 1,825 accidents reported in July this year. According to the Spokesperson of the traffic directorate, Farida Nampiima motorcycle riders, trucks and passenger service vehicles are the highest contributors to these accidents.