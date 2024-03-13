Some Masindi district councillors accuse speaker of being biased

Masindi District councillors are divided over the election of committee leaders. Some of them have accused speaker Moses Kirya of bias and faulting rules of procedure to elect committee members and leaders. This was during a council meeting which was convened to elect council committee members since the term of the outgoing committee expired last month. During the meeting, the majority of councillors wanted the speaker to renew term of office to the existing committees without subjecting them to a vote. But some councillors opposed the idea.